Penn State's Chambers suspended 1 game for shoving player

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has suspended basketball coach Patrick Chambers for one game for shoving a player during a timeout Thursday night in a loss at No. 2 Michigan

Midway through the first half in the 68-55 loss, the ESPN broadcast showed footage of a fired-up Chambers in a huddle, reaching out with one arm and pushing freshman guard Myles Dread in the chest.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour announced the suspension Friday.

"Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful," Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in statement. "His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again."

Chambers will miss Nittany Lions' home game Sunday against Wisconsin.

"I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family. My actions were inappropriate; that's not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for," Chambers said Friday in a statement. "I told Myles I was sorry that it happened. Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I've assured her this won't happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences."

Chambers addressed the incident in his postgame news conference, without being asked about it Thursday night.

"I absolutely love, love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore. So I've known him forever, him and his parents," Chambers said. "Absolutely love him. I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I'll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time."

