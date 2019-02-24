Pittsburgh diocese will close 2 schools, merge 2 others

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Roman Catholic diocese of Pittsburgh has announced plans to close two schools and merge two others for the next school year.

The diocese announced Saturday evening that St. John Bosco Academy in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood and St. Agnes School in West Mifflin will close.

St. Malachy School in Kennedy Township will merge with Holy Trinity School in Robinson Township, with the new school to be named Archangel Gabriel School.

The diocese also said that "following considerable discussion" St. Raphael School in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood and St. Sylvester School in Brentwood Borough will remain open next year.

The changes come as part of a restructuring plan amid declining membership and Mass attendance. Diocesan elementary schools have seen an enrollment drop of about 50 percent since 2000.