Police: Driver crashes into back of semi-truck trailer, dies

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a driver died after a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi-truck trailer along an interstate in northwestern Indiana and burst into flames.

Indiana State Police say the vehicle was westbound Tuesday night along Interstate 80/94 near Portage when it struck the flatbed trailer loaded with steel. The truck driver, a 48-year-old western Michigan man, reported feeling something hit from behind, pulled to the side of the road and called police.

The passenger vehicle that struck the truck trailer caught fire and the vehicle's driver was trapped inside. Other motorists tried unsuccessfully to get the doors open.

The passenger vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene and identification wasn't immediately released. The Porter County crash is under investigation.