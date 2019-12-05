https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Police-Georgia-fraternity-house-heavily-damaged-14883926.php
Police: Georgia fraternity house heavily damaged after event
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Some doors in a Georgia fraternity house were torn completely off their hinges at an event that also left holes in the stairwell, damaged other doors and broke a second-story window, police said.
The damage to the Phi Gamma Delta house near the University of Georgia in Athens happened late one night last month, the Athens Banner-Herald reported, citing an Athens-Clarke police report. The nature of the event is unclear, though the police report notes it took place between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Authorities estimated the damage was worth about $15,000. The chapter's adviser reported the damage to police, who made the information public Monday. The matter isn't under investigation as it appears to be civil in nature, police say.
