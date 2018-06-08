Police: Girl threatens student with pellet gun

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a girl caused a lockdown at an elementary school when she threatened another student with a pellet gun.

The Connecticut Post reports that police received a call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a girl who was threatening a boy with a gun at Bryant Elementary School in Bridgeport.

School resource officers and Bridgeport police began looking for the student and placed the school on lockdown. Police quickly took the girl into custody and changed the lockdown to a lock out. The lock out was lifted by 2:39 p.m.

Police say the weapon was identified as a pellet gun. The girl was taken to police headquarters where she was charged and later released to her guardian.

Police have not disclosed what charges the girl faces.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com