Police: Man lied to teens, took their graduation trip money

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is charged with fraud after authorities say he took $8,000 and made fake promises to high school seniors about a graduation trip.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Humphreys County High School students were stranded in a parking lot waiting for 31-year-old Ladarrius Donte West, who said he had a company called Big Fella Bus Tours. He was supposed to drive them to Miami to board a cruise to the Bahamas, but didn't show up.

Greenwood police arrested West on Tuesday and charged him with defrauding under false pretenses. The newspaper did not report whether he has an attorney. A municipal court judge set bail at $10,000.

A student's aunt says that besides the $8,000 the families gave to West, they lost more than $3,000 for the cruise.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com