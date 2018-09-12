Police: North Las Vegas school shooting victim was student

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say the single victim of a shooting Tuesday at a high school in North Las Vegas was a student.

Police in North Las Vegas in a statement released Wednesday said the 18-year-old victim had an altercation with a person before he was shot at Canyon Springs High School.

Authorities say they have not identified the suspect, who fled before officers arrived.

Fewer than 500 students participating in athletics and after-school activities were still present at the school when the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, prompting a lockdown.

The man was found shot on the edge of the school's baseball field.

Police say no motive has been determined but believe the attack was not random.

The Clark County coroner's office is expected to publicly identify the victim Wednesday afternoon.