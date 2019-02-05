Police: Priest found hiding in bushes outside woman's home

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A priest at a St. Louis County Catholic school has been charged with stalking after police say he was found hiding in the bushes outside a female co-worker's home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Michael McCusker was arrested Friday night after a woman reported a man looking through her windows in Richmond Heights. Officers learned that McCusker is a priest and teacher at St. Louis Priory School in Creve Coeur. He goes by his religious name, the Rev. John McCusker.

Besides the second-degree stalking charge, McCusker also was charged Monday with and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Abbot Gregory Mohrman, of St. Louis Abbey, said in a letter to the school community that McCusker would be removed from his roles in the school and would no longer live on campus.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com