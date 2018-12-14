Police arrest man banned from library in librarian killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have arrested a man suspected of killing a librarian who was shot while sitting in her car in the library's parking lot.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler said 56-year-old Ronald Seay was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony homicide in the shooting death Tuesday of Amber Clark.

Chandler says detectives believe Clark was targeted and are investigating the motive for the shooting.

Chandler said Seay, who lived a few miles from the North Natomas Public Library, was issued a no trespass order for the library after causing a disturbance there in October.

The Sacramento Bee reports Clark was a supervisor at the library. Police did not say if Seay and Clark had interacted during the disturbance.

