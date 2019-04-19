Police say Peoria teen made up claims against teacher

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A Peoria high school teacher has been cleared of allegations of having an inappropriate relationship and the teen that made them may face prosecution.

Police said Thursday that the 14-year-old girl could be charged with filing a false police report.

According to police, the Mountain Ridge High School student made several statements about being intimately involved with a teacher since fall of 2018. She also alleged that the teacher had stalked her for months through email, text and phone calls.

Authorities say an extensive investigation found no evidence to support her allegations. No charges were filed against the teacher.

Police closed the investigation in February but are now recommending false reporting charges.

The case is awaiting review by county prosecutors.