Preliminary approval on $14M Dartmouth harassment settlement

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $14 million settlement in the class-action lawsuit against Dartmouth College with nine women who sued the school over allegations that it ignored years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors.

Dartmouth announced the settlement in August, but a federal judge must approve it.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty, in her order filed in Concord on Wednesday, said she is “likely” to find that the proposed settlement “is fair, reasonable, and adequate” because the parties conducted sufficient discovery and bargained at arm’s-length before coming to an agreement, Valley News reported.

In their Nov. 2018 lawsuit, the nine women, who were graduates of or students at the college, alleged that three professors harassed and touched women inappropriately, often while out partying at bars or at their homes where one hosted hot tub parties.

Two of the professors are also each accused of assaulting a student after a night of drinking, attempting to seduce women under their supervision and punishing those who rebuffed their advances in the Department of Psychological and Brain Science.

Dartmouth said it was unaware of the allegations until it was alerted by scores of female students.

There's about 90 plaintiffs total in the class action suit.

“This settlement provides significant benefits to class members and future generations of students,” said Deborah Marcuse, a partner with the law firm which represents the plaintiffs.

A Dartmouth spokeswoman in a written statement thanked the plaintiffs for coming forward "to shine a light on the unacceptable environment created by three former faculty members.”

A fairness hearing is scheduled for June 25.