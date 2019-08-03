Prescott lawyer appointed to fill Superior Court vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — A Prescott lawyer will fill a Yavapai County Superior Court vacancy created by a judge's retirement.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office on Friday announced his appointment of attorney Krista Carman to replace Judge Patricia Trebesch.

Carman graduated from Northern Arizona University with teaching degrees in education and from Arizona State University with a law degree.

Yavapai County is among those Arizona counties in which Superior Court judges are elected but midterm vacancies are filled by appointment by the governor.

The governor appoints Superior Court judges in counties with populations of 250,000 or more.