Program aims to support private lands stewardship

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming is creating a program aimed at supporting private landowners in the state.

The new Private Lands Stewardship Program is being built by Drew Bennett, the Whitney MacMillan Professor of Practice of Private Lands Management in the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Bennett tells the Laramie Boomerang that many of the natural resource challenges in Western states, such as migration corridors, endangered species management and energy development, happen on private lands.

He says the laws and policies and different strategies for conserving those natural resources are different on private lands than on public lands.

Bennett said he wants to be a resource for landowners who use their land for agricultural purposes, as well as landowners who own their properties because of the recreational value.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com