Proposal would bar university coach-athlete relationships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Regents is considering a policy that would bar university faculty members from having sexual relations with students who are under their athletic supervision.

Faculty members who have students under their academic supervision are already barred from having consensual relationships. But that policy has not applied to students under athletic supervision.

The Argus Leader reports that Board of Regents officials began looking at the policy on employee-to-employee relationships and faculty-to-student relationships following concerns brought about by the #MeToo movement.

A final vote could come at the board's meeting in April.

