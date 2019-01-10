Proposed bill seeks to repeal most gun-free zones in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A proposed bill in the Wyoming Legislature would override local gun control laws and allow people to carry concealed guns on school grounds and in other public places in the state.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Senate File 75 was introduced Thursday with more than 30 legislators signing onto the proposal from both houses of the Legislature.

The bill would also clarify that only the state Legislature may regulate firearms, weapons and ammunition.

The bill would not pre-empt private property rights nor would it impact any restrictions currently outlined in the state's existing concealed carry law.

The bill's primary sponsor, Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard, of Cheyenne, says it was drafted in response to public entities limiting where firearms could be carried, including at the University of Wyoming.

