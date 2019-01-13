Public money in question for private Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's proposal to commit $50 million in public money for a $200 million Theodore Roosevelt presidential library is leading to "chicken or the egg" discussions at the Capitol.

The foundation trying to develop the library in the state where Roosevelt ranched and hunted wants the public money to jump-start private fundraising. But some lawmakers would like to see some private donor commitments first.

Lawmakers six years ago pledged $12 million for a library project that didn't materialize. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says a lack of progress might sour some lawmakers on the new proposal.

Foundation CEO Mike Eggl says the group has gathered much support recently. He and Burgum maintain there are potential major donors waiting to see if the state will back the project.