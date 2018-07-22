Questioning real-world learning at ultra-Orthodox schools

NEW YORK (AP) — Critics say dozens of New York's ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools run by Hasidic Jews are failing to provide enough instruction in English, math or other secular subjects to prepare students for the modern world.

A group that's pushing for more secular instruction in the yeshivas plans to file a lawsuit on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn over the issue. The lawsuit will seek to stop the state from enforcing legislation that passed last spring that was intended to shield yeshivas from some government oversight.

At issue is whether the yeshivas are providing instruction that is substantially equivalent to public schools.

Defenders of the yeshivas say parents have the right to send their children to schools that provide a Jewish education consistent with their beliefs and traditions.