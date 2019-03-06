Radio ads critical of Louisiana gov. pulled after complaint

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A radio ad criticizing Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has been removed from stations around the state after his campaign complained it had false information.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported the ads paid for by the political nonprofit Truth In Politics were withdrawn last weekend.

Truth in Politics co-founder Lane Grisby said Monday he wants the stations to resume running the ads. Grisby is a prominent Baton Rouge businessman and Republican Party donor.

The ad highlights Edwards' skepticism about publicly funded vouchers allowing low-income children to attend private and parochial schools at state expense.

The Edwards' campaign says the ad statement that Edwards "refused to fund early childhood education, not a dime" is untrue. The campaign says Edwards has included millions of dollars for early childhood education in every state budget.