Recommendations released after 13-year-old's drowning

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Recommendations made after the drowning of a Lewiston Middle School student include an assessment of swimming skills before kids enter the water.

A law firm that conducted an investigation for the Lewiston School Department has come out with recommendations for "best practices" after the death on June 25 at Range Pond.

The Sun Journal newspaper reports that the biggest emphasis is on proper supervision by trained lifeguards and adult monitors. The report calls for more lifeguards, and possibly lifeguards hired especially for school events.

The recommendations also call for more chaperones, safety orientations, life jackets, and buddy and safety check systems.

Officials say the boy who died, 13-year-old Rayan Issa, could not swim. He was playing football with friends when he got into deep water.