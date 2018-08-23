Record enrollment creates logistical challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Public Schools district is facing some unique challenges at the high school as classes begin.

School officials are doing some logistical planning to deal with a record enrollment of about 2,360 students at Roosevelt High. Principal Tim Hazlett tells KELO-TV every single classroom is filled every day. And while classroom sizes will stay relatively the same, passing in the hallways, parking, lunch time and events will be affected by record enrollment.

Hazlet says any kind of assembly takes more planning because the entire student body cannot fit in the gym or auditorium at one time.

A Sioux Falls school bonding referendum to create funding for new schools will be held Sept. 18.

