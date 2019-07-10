Recreation center to reach construction stage this fall

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Construction work could start this fall on the first phase of a multimillion-dollar transformation of the Bennington Recreation Center.

A board heard an updated proposal Monday that will include an addition alongside the existing Rec Center to house early childhood classrooms and related services, as well as multi-use community spaces.

The Bennington Banner reports the proposal is in partnership with the Early Childhood Services Division at United Counseling Service and the local Head Start program it manages.

Officials say the $3.5 million required for phase one would be coming from federal grant programs set aside for early child educational facilities and service for children and families.

Betsy Rathbun-Gunn, director of the UCS division, says she is excited that the construction work could be completed by October 2020.

