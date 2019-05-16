Regents frustrated by universities' request for more tuition

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Despite an increase in state funding for higher education, four the Kansas' six major universities are asking for tuition increases for next year.

During a meeting Wednesday, some members of the Kansas Board of Regents expressed frustration with the university administrators for seeking increases.

The Wichita Eagle reports the board will vote on the proposals in June and it is unclear if there are enough votes to approve them.

University officials said the proposed increases would be the smallest in decades.

The University of Kansas and Wichita State are asking for a 1 percent increase for Kansas residents. Emporia State requested a 2.5 percent increase and Kansas State is seeking a 3.1 percent hike. Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State did not ask for higher tuition.

