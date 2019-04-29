Report: Kentucky on track to meet education goal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A postsecondary education council says Kentucky is on track to reach its educational attainment goal of 60% of the working-age population having a certificate or degree by 2030.

The update came as Kentucky's Council on Postsecondary Education released an annual progress report on educational achievement rates.

It says the total number of undergraduate degrees and credentials conferred increased 2.9% in 2017-18 over the prior year. That beats the 1.7% average annual increase needed to stay on track toward the long-range goal.

The increase includes public and independent institutions.

The report shows undergraduate degrees and credentials increased 2.6% at both public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Council President Aaron Thompson says the update shows efforts to improve teaching and learning, advising and student-support services are paying off.