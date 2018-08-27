Report: More mental health services would make schools safer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new report into safety threats and security concerns in Pennsylvania schools says there's a need for better access to mental health services.

The task force led by the state's governor and elected auditor general released a 45-page report Monday that recommends expanded use of existing mental health programs and better information to parents and students about what's available.

The broad findings of the report were made public in June, but the complete document was just released and posted online.

Other recommendations include bolstering the physical security of school buildings and improving communications and training for teachers and other personnel.

A state law enacted in June dedicates $60 million for school safety grants and provides a way to handle anonymous reports of threats to schools.