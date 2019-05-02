Report: Teachers requesteed help for bullied Lansing student

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A report says a Lansing School District internal investigation following a 13-year-old student's suicide shows the boy was bullied in school and district officials received pleas for help from the boy's mother and a request for intervention from his teachers.

The Lansing State Journal reported Thursday that the investigation was conducted by a school public safety officer after the Everett High School eight-grader's death in January and was submitted to school officials March 25.

The 121-page investigation report obtained by the newspaper doesn't address what action, if any, an assistant principal took regarding the teachers' request for intervention after they noticed a change in the boy's behavior in the months before his death

School Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul said in a statement she could not discuss the report.

