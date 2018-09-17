Monkey back at research center after weekend on lam

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A monkey that spent the weekend on the lam is back at a south Louisiana primate research center.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a news release Monday that a New Iberia resident saw the rhesus macaque and called a number the school had posted on Facebook.

The 12-pound monkey is in good health at the New Iberia Research Center, it said.

The school said earlier on its Facebook page that a "cage failure" allowed the escape.

Seven other monkeys stayed inside, the university said later Monday to The Associated Press.

Asked for details about the "cage failure," it said the problem was being investigated but was mechanical, not human error.

The animal was part of a breeding group and does not have any transmissible disease.