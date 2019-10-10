Researchers to share analysis on foreign direct investment

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Researchers are going to share their analysis on the role of foreign direct investment in New Hampshire's economy.

Plymouth State University researchers and the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs are speaking at a forum on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A panel of experts will offer insights on best practices for attracting and growing foreign direct investment. Representatives of a Canadian company, Revision Military, will discuss its successful expansion into New Hampshire in 2018.