Restaurant to revise gratuity rule for elementary students

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Elementary school students in Connecticut are speaking out about what they say is an unfair restaurant gratuity policy aimed at patrons their age.

Central Elementary School student Jacob Howes tells WFSB-TV he was dining with a group of friends at Iron Horse Pizzeria and Sports Pub Sunday in Simsbury when they were surprised by a 15 percent gratuity on their bill.

He says the waitress then showed the group that the menu has in small print gratuity may be added for large parties and "grade school customers." Howes says the policy is "kind of like profiling."

Restaurant owner Rob Bylykbashi says he put the rule in place because many of his young customers don't tip.

He says he is currently revising the policy.

