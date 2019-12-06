Reward offered after projectiles launched at vehicles

PRUNDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have offered a reward for information leading to whoever launched projectiles at nearly 50 vehicles along a busy highway in Northern California.

In the latest attack, a car was hit Thursday along a stretch of Highway 101 in Monterey County.

The sheriff's office, California Highway Patrol and county supervisors offered $8,500 for information on the attacks in Prundale, KSBW-TV reported.

At least 47 cases of projectiles being fired at vehicles have been reported since February. A school bus window was broken last month and a student was injured, The Californian reported.

The projectiles are the size of marbles and seem to be aimed at the driver's seat but authorities have declined to release other details because of the ongoing investigation, the newspaper reported.