Rhode Island man charged with threatening professor

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with sending a series of threatening emails to a college professor in Massachusetts apparently because of the professor's pro-abortion rights stance.

The U.S. attorney in Boston says 30-year-old Matthew Haviland, of North Kingstown, was charged Wednesday with cyberstalking and with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Prosecutors say over several hours on March 10, Haviland sent the professor approximately 28 emails containing messages that included threats such as, "I will rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece."

Neither the professor's name nor the college at which they work was disclosed.

Prosecutors say on March 15 and 16 Haviland sent 12 threatening emails to a professional school at the professor's university.

A message was left with Haviland's public defender.