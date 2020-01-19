Richmond schools to close because of teacher rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond's schools superintendent says so many teachers are planning to attend a rally at the state Capitol next week in support of increased school funding the district needs to cancel classes.

Richmond Public Schools released a statement from Superintendent Jason Kamras on Sunday that announced schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 27.

Kamras said nearly 700, or about a third, of the district's teachers were planning to take personal leave to participate in the rally hosted by the Virginia Education Association. He said it would not be possible to secure enough substitute teachers.

“As a result, non-participating teachers would face unreasonable class sizes that would make meaningful instruction nearly impossible and potentially create significant safety concerns,” Kamras said.

Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed a budget that would increase K-12 education spending and give teachers a raise. But the VEA has said his proposal falls short of what Virginia schools and teachers need.