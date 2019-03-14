SC lawmakers continue to make adjustments to education bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers continue to review legislation that is set to overhaul the state's education system.

Members of a Senate subcommittee met Thursday to discuss additional changes legislators would like to make to the massive bill.

Lawmakers have already removed several sections of the bill, including a proposed Student Bill of Rights and Zero to Twenty Committee that would have served as oversight for education from pre-kindergarten to technical colleges.

Chairman Sen. Greg Hembree of Little River has focused each meeting on specific sections of the lengthy bill in addition to scheduling hearings at schools across the state. The next public hearing is Monday evening at Gaffney, South Carolina public school.

Hembree says he expects the subcommittee to vote on the amended legislation in three weeks.