SC school Bus drivers refuse to work over pay dispute

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Several school bus drivers refused to run their routes after saying a newly consolidated school district in South Carolina cut their pay without notice.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports the drivers went to the Orangeburg County School District on Monday, saying they wouldn't work until the dispute was settled.

The school system canceled some routes just before school ended Monday, leaving hundreds of students stranded at school until parents or others could pick them up.

The school system says they are now paying drivers for the actual time they work and not the anticipated time to finish a route.

The change came after three Orangeburg County school districts consolidated to one over the summer.

Bus driver Thomas Moorer says his paycheck went from at least $1,000 to $500.

