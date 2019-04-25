SC school district to close for teacher walkout Wednesday

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A school district in South Carolina is closing next week to let its teachers go to a Statehouse rally for education reform.

Chester County School District Superintendent Angela Bain says the district had so many teachers ask for the day off Wednesday that she and the school board decided to close schools to support them.

Bain said in a statement the day off will be made up at the end of the school year.

South Carolina Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown says the agency hasn't heard of any other districts closing, but they don't have to immediate report that decision to the state.

Teacher group SC For Ed is asking teachers to take the school day off and rally for higher pay, smaller class sizes and other education reforms.