SUNY Poly, Albany Law School, foundation launch new program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The State University of New York Polytechnic Institute is partnering with an upstate law school and a non-profit education corporation on a new program aimed at preparing students for high-tech careers.

SUNY Poly, Albany Law School and the Research Foundation for SUNY announced Tuesday that the experimental learning program will also "promote the development of marketable technologies" in the Albany area and elsewhere.

SUNY Poly and Albany Law students will perform work on the foundation's behalf to gain experience in commercializing and marketing technology innovations they've developed through research conducted at the institute's labs.

Officials at the two schools say the program will give students experience in the connected fields of business, science and legal services as they delve into intellectual property strategy, market analysis, entrepreneurship and startup formation.