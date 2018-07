Photo: David Goldman, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close

Image 1 of 4 FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. Saban should feel right at home at the College Football Hall of Fame, the facility hosting part of this week's SEC media days. The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where six months ago Saban’s Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship. less FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. Saban should feel right at ... more Photo: David Goldman, AP

Image 2 of 4 Florida offensive lineman Martez Ivey is interviewed during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Florida offensive lineman Martez Ivey is interviewed during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Photo: John Amis, AP

Image 3 of 4 Florida linebacker David Reese is interviewed during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Florida linebacker David Reese is interviewed during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Photo: John Amis, AP