Sacred Heart sponsors discussion series on hate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Sacred Heart University is planning a discussion series to explore the prevalence of hate and violence in the United States.

Associate dean Michelle Loris of the school's College of Arts and Sciences says the goal is to gather for informed discussion in what she calls "this dark time of hatred, bigotry and violence."

The "Heart Challenges Hate" begins Jan. 30 with an event in which Loris and psychology professor Christina Taylor will discuss the psychology of hate. Other events will address "rhetoric of hate in the media" and the question of whether religion is part of the problem or a remedy for hate.

The events are open to the public and will take place at a theater on the university's campus in Fairfield.