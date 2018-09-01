Saturday's Scores
|VOLLEYBALL
|Beatrice Tournament
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-23, 26-24
|Fort Calhoun Tournament
Logan View def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15
|Freeman Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23
|Pool B
Deshler def. Pawnee City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16
|Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
|Bronze Tournament
|First Round
Big Horn, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14
|Heartland Crossroads Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-20
Millard West def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-12
|Lexington Tournament
Holdrege def. Hershey, 26-24, 13-25, 25-22
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-6, 25-18
|Northeast Nebraska Tournament
|Second Round
|Gold Pool
Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 26-24
Wayne def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-20
|Silver Pool
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-14
|Bronze Pool
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 25-11, 25-13
|Omaha North Tournament
Omaha Benson def. Omaha North, 25-18, 26-24
|Wahoo Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-15, 25-14
Wahoo def. Crete, 25-10, 25-4
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20
|Pool B
Omaha Concordia def. Ord, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19
|Fifth Place
Ord def. Crete, 25-13, 25-14
|Third Place
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-18
|Championship
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-18
|Weeping Water Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Falls City Sacred Heart def. East Butler, 25-21, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-14