VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln East def. Seward, 25-21, 25-20, 31-33, 25-22

Adams Central Tournament

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-13

Centura def. Fillmore Central, 25-22, 25-22

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-20

Superior def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 26-24

Fillmore Central def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-16, 25-14

Semifinal

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Adams Central, 27-25, 20-25, 25-18

Superior def. Centura, 25-16, 25-21

Seventh Place

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-18

Third Place

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-21, 25-17

Championship

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 25-23, 25-16

Allison Weston Monarch Tournament
Silver Division

Bellevue West def. Kearney, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-17

Seventh Place

Kearney def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14

Fifth Place

Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 26-24, 25-21

Gold Division

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-20, 25-17

Third Place

Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-11, 25-19

Championship

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Millard West, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-18

Arcadia-Loup City def. North Central, 25-13, 25-18

Ewing def. Twin Loup, 25-8, 25-10

Consolation Semifinal

North Central def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal

Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 25-19, 15-25, 25-13

Ewing def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-10, 25-21

Seventh Place

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-18

Fifth Place

North Central def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-18

Championship

Ewing def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-18

Arlington Tournament

Bennington def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-7

Consolation

Nebraska City def. Arlington, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18

Championship

Bishop Neumann def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-19

Aurora Tournament

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 26-24, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-22, 25-16

Sidney def. Crete, 25-11, 21-25, 25-14

Waverly def. Central City, 25-10, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Aurora def. York, 25-19, 18-25, 25-16

Central City def. Crete, 25-18, 25-19

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Kearney Catholic, 25-23, 25-18

Waverly def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-21

Seventh Place

Crete def. York, 25-18, 25-19

Fifth Place

Aurora def. Central City, 25-10, 25-21

Third Place

Sidney def. Kearney Catholic, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25

Championship

Waverly def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-12, 25-20

Axtell, Kan. Tournament
Pool Play
Red Pool

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Axtell, Kan., 20-25, 25-14, 25-18

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Linn, Kan., 25-11, 25-15

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wetmore, Kan., 25-11, 25-11

Blue Pool

Diller-Odell def. Frankfort, Kan., 25-23, 25-15

Diller-Odell def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-7, 25-15

Diller-Odell def. Valley Heights, Kan., 26-24, 25-15

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Valley Heights, Kan., 23-25, 25-15, 25-16

Bertrand Tournament

Bertrand def. Hitchcock County, 25-12, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-13, 25-21

Pleasanton def. Hitchcock County, 25-9, 25-13

Brady Tournament

Anselmo-Merna def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-21

Brady def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-15, 25-19

Cody-Kilgore def. Stapleton, 25-14, 25-15

Mullen def. Maxwell, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Eustis-Farnam def. Maxwell, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Stapleton, 25-4, 25-8

Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23

Brady def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

Seventh Place

Maxwell def. Stapleton, 25-15, 25-5

Fifth Place

Wauneta-Palisade def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-9, 25-14

Third Place

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-19

Championship

Brady def. Anselmo-Merna, 20-25, 25-21, 25-12

David City Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Shelby/Rising City def. David City, 25-21, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City def. Twin River, 25-22, 26-24

Twin River def. David City, 25-10, 25-17

Pool B

Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-17, 25-10

Aquinas def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-14

Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Archbishop Bergan def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-14

Archbishop Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-15

Boyd County def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-14

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-22, 28-30, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-12

Pool B

St. Paul def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-9

Hampton Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1

Hampton def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-15

Mead def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-21

Mead def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-20

Pool 2

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-13

Clarkson/Leigh def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-19

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-21

Hershey Tournament

Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-14, 25-21

Hershey def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 26-24

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-23

Holdrege Tournament

Alliance def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-11

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-14

Minden def. McCook, 25-27, 25-8, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal

Holdrege def. Cozad, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18

McCook def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-17

Semifinal

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-23, 25-22

Minden def. Alliance, 26-24, 25-22

Seventh Place

Cozad def. Ravenna, 25-23, 30-28

Fifth Place

McCook def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-20

Third Place

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12

Championship

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Minden, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15

Lincoln Pius X Tournament
Pool Play
Green Pool

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-12, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Blair, 25-12, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-17

Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23

Gretna def. Blair, 25-17, 25-10

Gretna def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12

Gold Pool

Lincoln Pius X def. Norris, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Mercy, 22-14, 25-11

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-23

Millard North def. Norris, 25-7, 25-12

Millard North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-12

Norris def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-15

Seventh Place

Blair def. Omaha Mercy, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22

Fifth Place

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-17

Third Place

Millard North def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-18

Championship

Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 25-11, 25-21

Louisville Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Auburn def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-18, 26-24

Auburn def. Louisville, 25-18, 26-24

Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-18

Pool B

Douglas County West def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-18

Douglas County West def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-8

Fifth Place

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18

Third Place

Louisville def. Johnson County Central, 26-24, 25-17

Championship

Auburn def. Douglas County West, 25-10, 25-13

Mitchell Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-15

Plainview Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-16, 25-14

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-23

Plainview def. West Holt, 25-22, 25-22

Potter-Dix Tournament

Crawford def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-22, 25-22

Crawford def. Peetz, Colo., 25-15, 25-14

Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25

Riverside Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-21, 29-31, 25-9

Lutheran High Northeast def. Fullerton, 25-11, 25-18

O'Neill def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-14

Pool B

Osceola def. Riverside, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Wood River def. Osceola, 25-9, 25-13

Wood River def. Riverside, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14

Fifth Place

Riverside def. Fullerton, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place

O'Neill def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-10

Championship

Wood River def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-9, 25-18

Southern Tournament

Malcolm def. Southern, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16

Malcolm def. Heartland, 27-25, 27-25

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-21, 27-25

Thayer Central def. Malcolm, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-16, 25-22

Sutherland Tournament

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-9

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23

Overton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 12-25, 25-17

South Loup def. Southwest, 25-18, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15

Sutherland def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17

Semifinal

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Overton, 25-14, 25-23

South Loup def. Chase County, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24

Seventh Place

Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest, 25-17, 25-15

Fifth Place

Broken Bow def. Sutherland, 25-20, 25-17

Third Place

Overton def. Chase County, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18

Championship

South Loup def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

CWC def. Madison, 25-12, 25-12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13

Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-16

Wisner-Pilger def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Homer, 25-13, 25-12

Semifinal

CWC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 25-19

Wayne def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Seventh Place

Madison def. Homer, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14

Fifth Place

Pierce def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-21, 25-22

Third Place

Wisner-Pilger def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Championship

CWC def. Wayne, 25-21, 15-25, 28-26