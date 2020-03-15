Scholarship to honor memory of McNeese arts dean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A musical organization in Lake Charles has donated $15,000 to McNeese State University to establish a scholarship named for the organization's founder.

McNeese says in a recent news release that the donation was from the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus, founded by Francis Bulber in 1940. It will be used to establish the Francis G. and Patricia C. Bulber Music Scholarship.

According to McNeese, Francis Bulber joined the McNeese faculty in 1940 and retired as Dean of the School of Fine Arts in 1974. He died in 1992. His wife, Patricia, is also a retired McNeese music faculty member.