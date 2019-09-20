School aide resigns after kicking of student caught on tape

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A public school staffer in Connecticut has resigned after she was captured on video kicking a special needs student.

WTNH-TV reports that Nathan Hale School officials have confirmed the unnamed staffer is no longer employed by the New Haven school. The station says the woman is so far not facing charges.

The March incident was captured on surveillance video released this month by the school. The video shows the student sitting on the ground while the woman appears to kick and push her with her foot.

Luvena Jones tells the station her 5-year-old daughter, who is shown in the video, has Down syndrome and is nonverbal. Her attorney says the staffer has been investigated by the state Department of Children and Families before and was told to receive more training.

