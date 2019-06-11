No injuries when school bus, truck crash in Massachusetts

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say no one was injured when a school bus with more than 50 people on board was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

Police say the crash occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 495 north in Andover near the Interstate 93 ramps.

None of the 42 students and nine adults on the bus or the truck driver was injured.

The students were from the Pyne Arts Magnet School in Lowell, which has students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade. The children have returned to the school.

The vehicles moved off the road after the crash.

There was no word on citations or charges.