School chief accused of trying to interfere in investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school superintendent who was indicted on an attempted bribery charge is accused of trying to interfere in a sexual abuse investigation involving a former teacher.

Franklin Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Zachary Becker told news outlets Wednesday that Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp's attempted bribery indictment stems from comments he made to a sheriff's deputy in the course of a sexual abuse investigation involving a former teacher at Bondurant Middle School.

Kopp told news outlets his attorney had advised him not to comment.

The former teacher, Todd Joseph Smith, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of sexual abuse of minors. Becker says Principal Whitney Allison was also indicted Tuesday for failing to report child abuse. Allison's attorney denied the allegations.

Kopp and Allison are scheduled for arraignment Oct. 15.