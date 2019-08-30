School choir director charged with sex assault on student

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A high school choir director on Long Island has been charged in a 10-count indictment with sexually assaulting a student in 2017.

Newsday reports that Hauppauge High School choir director Mark Kimes was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse and other crimes in the alleged assault on a 16-year-old male student.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Kimes gave the student alcohol before using "forcible compulsion" to engage in sexual conduct on Sept. 4, 2017.

Kimes' attorney, John LoTurco, says his client denies the allegations.

Hauppauge School District Superintendent Dennis O'Hara says Kimes has been reassigned and ordered not to appear on district property while the case proceeds.

Kimes is also a band leader with the New York Army National Guard. A National Guard spokesman declined to comment.

