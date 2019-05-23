School halts yearbook distribution due to offensive quotes

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago high school has stopped distributing copies of its yearbook after administrators learned two offensive quotes -- one associated with Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany -- were printed beneath the photos of two seniors.

Highland Park principal Deborah Finn told students, parents and staff this week the quotes were viewed as anti-Semitic hate speech and won't be tolerated. The quote associated with Hitler reads: "If you tell a big enough lie and you tell it often enough, it will be believed."

Some students alerted school officials to the quotes in the yearbook.

Seniors are allowed to select quotes they want to appear with their photos. Township High School District 113 officials said in a statement that the quotes are reviewed, but the offending ones were "missed" and "should have never been published in the yearbook."