School leaders sanctioned over attendance data investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The top administrator in one of Ohio's biggest school districts is being sanctioned by the state for his role in reporting inaccurate student attendance data.

The Ohio Department of Education says Toledo schools Superintendent Romules Durant will have his education license put on stayed suspension for three years. Durant also will have his education license suspended for 90 days and serve that suspension over 30 days during the next three summers.

Durant and the district have denied doing anything wrong. Two other top Toledo school administrators also were sanctioned.

The state says Durant had a significant role in "scrubbing" some students who hadn't left school from attendance rolls during the 2010-2011 school years.

The state says the moves made the district's performance appear better on state report cards.