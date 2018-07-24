School safety grants to target student mental health

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second round of school safety grants to use up $45 million allocated by the Wisconsin Legislature will focus on improving student mental health, creating school safety intervention teams and additional security upgrades, Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Tuesday.

The announcement of the next round of funding came hours before U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar planned to tour the Adams-Friendship Middle School to see how it addresses school safety and behavioral health issues.

The Wisconsin Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker earlier this year approved $100 million in grants for school safety after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February. Walker signed the bill two days after people in Wisconsin and across the country marched to demand more gun control, but he said that was the wrong focus.

Instead, the grant program administered by a new Office of School Safety created within Schimel's Department of Justice has largely been centered on upgrading physical security measures, such as locks, surveillance cameras and alarms.

Nearly all of the state's public schools, and about 40 percent of private schools, are expected to get some of the $56 million being awarded under the program's first round.

Schimel, a Republican, has been awarding grants on a regular basis this summer. The second round will insure he continues to hand out money leading up to the election in November.

Schimel's Democratic opponent, former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul, issued a statement Tuesday saying more needs to be done to address school safety, including universal background checks for gun purchases and banning bump stocks. Kaul also called for increasing funding for mental health programs in schools.

State Superintendent Tony Evers, one of eight Democrats running for governor, this month unsuccessfully asked Schimel and the Legislature's budget-writing committee to use the rest of the grant money to expand mental health services in schools.

Schimel said Tuesday that the second round of awards will build upon improvements funded by the earlier grants, including advanced training for teachers on mental health and the creation of local teams of educators, counselors and law enforcement to lead teams that assess threats and identify students in need of support.

Money will also be directed toward making additional physical security upgrades.

To qualify for the second round, schools must send 10 percent of their full-time teachers and counselors to a DOJ-approved adolescent mental health training by Aug. 31, 2020. Grants can be used to pay for expenses related to that.

Schools must also establish teams in every middle and high school to identify and address threats posed by students.

Schools must indicate their interest for applying to the second round by Aug. 15 and Schimel said the remaining $45 million will be awarded starting in October. Grants in the second round will range from $10,000 to $2.5 million.

