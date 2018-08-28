Schools in New Mexico's oil region see enrollment spike

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A school district in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil and gas region has hit record enrollment. And administrators are wondering if the district will need more schools.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the total enrollment at Hobbs Municipal Schools has hit 10,343 students — the first time in district's history that it has started the school year above 10,000 students.

Hobbs Superintendent T.J. Parks says of the 19 school campuses within Hobbs schools, 11 were at capacity.

Officials say the district also is facing a teacher shortage.

The enrollment jump comes as southeastern New Mexico has seen a jump in oil production and oil prices, creating high-paying jobs and helping New Mexico's revenues.

