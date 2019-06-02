Senate GOP adds teacher strike ban to broad education bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Senate Republicans have added a measure to ban teacher strikes to their sweeping education proposal.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled chamber approved the amendment 17-14 Sunday with heavy opposition from Democrats.

Republican Sen. Charles Trump sponsored the amendment and said it's meant to keep schools running. He says it's not meant as retaliation for teacher walkouts this year and last.

Democrats argued that teachers have the right to protest.

The president of West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers says the move is clearly retribution for past strikes.

The broad-based Republican education plan would allow the state's first charter schools.

Gov. Jim Justice on Sunday told reporters it would be preferable for the GOP proposal to be broken up so lawmakers know what they're voting for.