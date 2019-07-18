Seton Hall hires alumnus Bryan Felt as athletic director

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Felt has been hired as the athletic director at Seton Hall.

The Big East Conference school announced Thursday that Felt will replace Pat Lyons, who was promoted to executive vice president and chief of staff at the university.

Felt has been the athletic director at nearby Saint Peter's University since September 2017.

He has been associated with Seton Hall for more than 20 years. Felt received his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the school. After working in the television industry, he started working at the university in 2001 and was named executive director of the Pirate Blue Athletic Fund in 2004.

In September 2011, Felt joined Lyons' senior administration, eventually overseeing the athletic department's fundraising, tickets, communications, digital media and marketing.